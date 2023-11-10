Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU wins home opener over Queens University

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No.1 LSU (1-1) dominated their home opener against Queens University (0-2) on Thursday, Nov 9.

The Lady Tigers won 112-55.

Angel Reese was the leading scorer for the Tigers, putting up 28 points and 12 rebounds. Sa’Myah Smith added 21 points and Aneesah Morrow with 16 points.

LSU remains in the PMAC to take on Mississippi Valley State on Sunday, November 12.

Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Andre Kitts Jr.
Teens accused of fatally shooting man, injuring his daughter in Plaquemine
Central Police Department
Central crash leaves 1 in critical condition, others hurt
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces new administration members
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces new members of administration
Q Mart
Police arrest driver in deadly hit-and-run on North Foster; victim was also run over by responding BRPD unit after

Latest News

Coach Kim Mulkey and the 2022-2023 LSU women’s basketball received their National Championship...
Tigers ring in home opener with National Championship rings, banner
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Tigers ring in home opener with National Championship rings, banner
Coach Kim Mulkey and the 2022-2023 LSU women’s basketball team are finally getting their...
Tigers ring in home opener with National Championship rings, banner
Southern Basketball
Southern Jags defeat UNLV Runnin’ Rebels 85-71 in season opener