Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU postpones Lil Wayne concert at PMAC

Lil' Wayne collects the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame Inductee Award at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live,...
Lil' Wayne collects the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame Inductee Award at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live, celebrating of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, at The Novo in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans-born rap superstar, Lil Wayne, will not be making a trip to Baton Rouge next week.

The rapper was originally supposed to perform during a concert at the PMAC on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in celebration of the Lady Tigers and their national championship title. LSU announced the show has been postponed.

The university says it is working diligently with the promoter to find a new date for the concert.

“In the meantime, we will refund all ticket costs and order fees paid to LSU to the card used during the original purchase. Refunds on tickets purchased directly from LSU will be processed to the purchasing card within the next five business days. Stay tuned, as we hope to announce the new date very soon,” the school said in a statement.

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has openly shown his support for Coach Kim Mulkey and the women’s basketball team during their national championship-winning season.

The Louisiana lyricist narrated a hype video for the Lady Tigers, jumped on a Facetime call with star forward, Angel Reese, and even shared that he would be open to collaborating musically with LSU Guard, Flau’jae Johnson.

Rapper and special guest, Latto was also scheduled to hit the stage during the concert.

Latto showed her support for the purple and gold after Angel Reese made a cameo appearance during Latto’s music video for her single, ”Put It on Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B.

Concert tickets went on sale Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
EBRSO: 4-year-old drowns in apartment pool; another child in critical condition
Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash in Port Allen
Central Police Department
Central crash leaves 1 in critical condition, others hurt
Police Lights
EBRSO: Driver ditches car after traffic stop causing heavy police presence
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two people were shot late Wednesday...
2 injured in shooting on Scenic Highway Wednesday night

Latest News

Coach Kim Mulkey and the 2022-2023 LSU women’s basketball received their National Championship...
Tigers ring in home opener with National Championship rings, banner
LSU Women's Basketball
LSU wins home opener over Queens University
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
Tigers ring in home opener with National Championship rings, banner
Coach Kim Mulkey and the 2022-2023 LSU women’s basketball team are finally getting their...
Tigers ring in home opener with National Championship rings, banner