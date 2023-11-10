LSU postpones Lil Wayne concert at PMAC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans-born rap superstar, Lil Wayne, will not be making a trip to Baton Rouge next week.

The rapper was originally supposed to perform during a concert at the PMAC on Wednesday, Nov. 15 in celebration of the Lady Tigers and their national championship title. LSU announced the show has been postponed.

The university says it is working diligently with the promoter to find a new date for the concert.

“In the meantime, we will refund all ticket costs and order fees paid to LSU to the card used during the original purchase. Refunds on tickets purchased directly from LSU will be processed to the purchasing card within the next five business days. Stay tuned, as we hope to announce the new date very soon,” the school said in a statement.

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has openly shown his support for Coach Kim Mulkey and the women’s basketball team during their national championship-winning season.

The Louisiana lyricist narrated a hype video for the Lady Tigers, jumped on a Facetime call with star forward, Angel Reese, and even shared that he would be open to collaborating musically with LSU Guard, Flau’jae Johnson.

A lot can change in two years.

Now we’re two games away.



🎙 @LilTunechi pic.twitter.com/YFtgaxyaKk — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) March 31, 2023

Rapper and special guest, Latto was also scheduled to hit the stage during the concert.

Latto showed her support for the purple and gold after Angel Reese made a cameo appearance during Latto’s music video for her single, ”Put It on Da Floor Again” featuring Cardi B.

Concert tickets went on sale Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.