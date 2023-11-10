JACQUES TALK: Herb Tyler

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Herb Tyler played quarterback for the LSU Tigers from 1995-98, leading them to many victories and 3-0 record in bowl games. Perhaps Tyler’s biggest and most memorable performance against the No. 1 Florida Gators in 1997, as he ran for two touchdowns in LSU’s huge 28-21 upset.

Tyler stopped by to chat about his collegiate days and former teammates like Kevin Faulk, Rondell Mealey, Cecil Collins and Eddie Kennison, while also sharing his thoughts on the current LSU Tigers hitting the stretch run of the 2023 regular season.

