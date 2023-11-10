‘It’s about sacrifice, courage and commitment’: Dozens honored at Central’s Veterans Day ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was a huge celebration in Central to honor our country’s brave men and women ahead of Veteran’s Day.

The city held a special program Thursday, Nov. 9, at Central Intermediate School.

The program’s guest speaker, retired Navy veteran Perry Whitney, spoke about the importance of the national holiday.

“This is something much bigger than myself,” said Whitney.

However, instead of a traditional speech about his time in the military, he took a different approach.

“I reached out and kind of used social media and I asked a bunch of my fellow veterans what Veterans Day means to them, because I didn’t want to make this tonight about myself. I wanted to make it about the veterans,” said Whitney.

Whitney read off each response one by one.

Whitney said he wanted to be a vessel, or a voice for the people who made the sacrifice to protect and serve.

“It takes a special breed to be able to put your life on hold and miss the Christmas’ the birthdays and things of that nature,” said Whitney.

If he could use three words to summarize each response, Whitney said it would be honor, commitment and courage.

“Even if you stayed for a four-year hitch, a two-year hitch, or 30 years, you all raised your hand and you pledged that oath to the country that you would support and defend it,” said Whitney.

Multiple student groups, Central’s mayor Wade Evans and the Blue Star Moms were in attendance for the ceremony.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.