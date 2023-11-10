Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

I-55 set to reopen in both directions next week

First responders speak out after saving the lives of many stuck on I-55 during the deadly pile up
First responders speak out after saving the lives of many stuck on I-55 during the deadly pile up
By Parker Boyd and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials on Friday (Nov. 10) say Interstate 55, which has been closed since a massive 168-car pile-up, is expected to reopen in both directions next week, barring any weather delays.

A full closure of I-55 southbound is planned for Sunday, Nov. 12, beginning at 6:30 a.m. Officials say drivers should anticipate Sunday traffic delays and allow extra time for safe travel.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) says major repairs have been completed in the southbound lanes. The closure is for crews to finish striping and remove cones and other traffic control materials.

Concrete work in the northbound lanes has also been completed. Crews will need to complete barrier rail repairs and restripe over the weekend before final cleanup.

Travels can continue using Old US-51 (the low road) as an alternate route.

Chris Branch says he travels north from New Orleans frequently and the two-lane highway makes his trips more of a headache.

“It’s a lot more traffic,” he says.

Branch says he’s been visiting the popular restaurant Middendorf’s for two decades and has never had so much trouble with other drivers.

“Everybody’s trying to go fast on this road,” Branch said. “You’re not supposed to go fast on this road.”

Caption

Management at Middendorf’s says their business has taken a hit. Office Administrator Kylie Ingram says they’re only seeing about 30% of their normal business.

“It’s a lot of traffic for the two-lane highway. It kind of makes pulling out of here in the evenings for our staff and patrons a little bit more risky,” Ingram said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
EBRSO: 4-year-old drowns in apartment pool; another child in critical condition
The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting scene in the Capital City Friday,...
Baton Rouge police identify man killed in early morning shooting
Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash in Port Allen
Generic image of vape pen
ATC releases list of approved vape products
Police Lights
EBRSO: Driver ditches car after traffic stop causing heavy police presence

Latest News

DOTD seeking public input with launch of new website
In this aerial photo, responders are seen near wreckage in the aftermath of a multi-vehicle...
Death toll in I-55 pile-up climbs to 8
5 p.m. update on deadly I-55 pile-up
At least 7 dead, more than 25 injured in massive I-55 pile-up
DOTD to hold open house on intersection improvements in Ascension Parish