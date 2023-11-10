Facebook
Honoring the heroes of our nation; Baton Rouge non-profit gathering items for troops overseas

(BR Soldier Outreach)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veterans Day is a day of remembrance honoring all the people who have served in the military, past or present.

Many organizations in the Capital Area will be honoring the heroes of our nation, including BR Soldier Outreach. They provide care packages for troops deployed overseas. The holidays can be lonely, and the items they put together put a big smile on soldier’s faces who are far away from family for months at a time.

Christy Smith, the Founder and CEO of BR Soldier Outreach said they filled 428 bags at their last stuffing. It weighed nearly 980 pounds and cost more than $1,600 in postage. She said they have a long way to go when it comes to fulfilling all the requests they’ve received.

Their next stuffing day will be Dec. 2 from 9-11 a.m. at 6150 Greenwell Springs Road in Baton Rouge.

If you can’t make it but would like to drop off items for the group to pack, you can contact them to set up a drop-off time. You can email Raquel@brsoldieroutreach.com.

