Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Heavy police presence near Government Street

Baton Rouge police units are at an unfolding scene Friday afternoon, Nov. 10, at the corner of...
Baton Rouge police units are at an unfolding scene Friday afternoon, Nov. 10, at the corner of Beverly Drive and Government Street across from Catholic High School.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple Baton Rouge police units are on the scene of a crash.

Nearly a dozen police units and a black sedan, which appears to have crashed, are at the corner of Beverly Drive and Government Street across from Catholic High School just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

WAFB has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for information.

No other details have been released.

Baton Rouge police units are at an unfolding scene Friday afternoon, Nov. 10, at the corner of...
Baton Rouge police units are at an unfolding scene Friday afternoon, Nov. 10, at the corner of Beverly Drive and Government Street across from Catholic High School.(WAFB)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
EBRSO: 4-year-old drowns in apartment pool; another child in critical condition
Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash in Port Allen
Central Police Department
Central crash leaves 1 in critical condition, others hurt
Police Lights
EBRSO: Driver ditches car after traffic stop causing heavy police presence
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two people were shot late Wednesday...
2 injured in shooting on Scenic Highway Wednesday night

Latest News

Lil' Wayne collects the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame Inductee Award at Billboard R&B Hip-Hop Live,...
LSU postpones Lil Wayne concert at PMAC
FILE - Jon Batiste performs during the Global Citizen festival on Sept. 25, 2021 in New York....
New Orleans native Jon Batiste nominated for 6 Grammy Awards; headlines several Louisiana nominees
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 10
Welcoming some rain and cooler temperatures
Dangerous teen trend
SMART LIVING: Dangerous teen trend