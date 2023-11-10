Heavy police presence near Government Street
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple Baton Rouge police units are on the scene of a crash.
Nearly a dozen police units and a black sedan, which appears to have crashed, are at the corner of Beverly Drive and Government Street across from Catholic High School just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.
WAFB has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for information.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
