Heavy police presence near Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple Baton Rouge police units are on the scene of a crash.

Nearly a dozen police units and a black sedan, which appears to have crashed, are at the corner of Beverly Drive and Government Street across from Catholic High School just after 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

WAFB has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for information.

No other details have been released.

Baton Rouge police units are at an unfolding scene Friday afternoon, Nov. 10, at the corner of Beverly Drive and Government Street across from Catholic High School. (WAFB)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.