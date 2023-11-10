EBRSO: Driver ditches car after traffic stop causing heavy police presence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after a failed traffic stop along Nicholson Drive.

Deputies say they stopped a stolen car at the Meadows Apartment complex and the driver fled on foot.

They say the car was recovered but the driver was never found.

No other details were released at this time. Check back for more updates.

