EBRSO: Driver ditches car after traffic stop causing heavy police presence

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after a failed traffic stop along Nicholson Drive.

Deputies say they stopped a stolen car at the Meadows Apartment complex and the driver fled on foot.

They say the car was recovered but the driver was never found.

No other details were released at this time. Check back for more updates.

