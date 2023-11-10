Facebook
EBRSO: 4-year-old drowns in apartment pool; another child in critical condition

Emergency officials responded to a reported near drowning involving two children Thursday evening.
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, emergency officials were contacted Thursday, Nov. 9, about two young children being found in a pool around 7:15 p.m. at the Regency Club Apartments on Southfork Avenue.

Officials said the children’s mother fell asleep, and they left the apartment without her knowledge. They added that the family eventually found the children in the pool, pulled them out, and called 911.

Emergency officials performed CPR on both children, and they were taken to the hospital.

Officials said hospital personnel pronounced the 4-year-old girl dead, and the 3-year-old boy remains in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

