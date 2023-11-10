EBRSO: 4-year-old child dies after drowning at Regency Club Apartments; another child in critical condition

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a reported drowning involving children Thursday evening. Officials have said one of the two children has died and the other is in critical condition.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office released the following details:

On 11/9/2023 at approximately 1918 hours, Uniform Patrol deputies were dispatched to 11555 Southfork Ave. (Regency Club Apartments) regarding a reported drowning of two small children.

EMS and Fire also responded to the scene. When deputies arrived, EMS had two trucks on scene with a 4-year-old female victim in one truck and a 3-year-old male in the other truck. CPR was being performed on both children. The children were soon transported to the Hospital.

Mother stated she fell asleep and children left the apartment without her knowledge. The family eventually found them in the pool. They were pulled out and 911 was called. Incident under investigation.

***At the time of this report, the 4-year-old female was pronounced deceased by Hospital personnel. The 3-year-old male was alive and in critical condition.***

No other details were given at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.