Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBRSO: 4-year-old child dies after drowning at Regency Club Apartments; another child in critical condition

Emergency officials responded to a reported near drowning involving two children Thursday evening.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a reported drowning involving children Thursday evening. Officials have said one of the two children has died and the other is in critical condition.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office released the following details:

On 11/9/2023 at approximately 1918 hours, Uniform Patrol deputies were dispatched to 11555 Southfork Ave. (Regency Club Apartments) regarding a reported drowning of two small children.

EMS and Fire also responded to the scene.   When deputies arrived, EMS had two trucks on scene with a 4-year-old female victim in one truck and a 3-year-old male in the other truck.  CPR was being performed on both children.  The children were soon transported to the Hospital.

Mother stated she fell asleep and children left the apartment without her knowledge.  The family eventually found them in the pool. They were pulled out and 911 was called. Incident under investigation.

***At the time of this report, the 4-year-old female was pronounced deceased by Hospital personnel.  The 3-year-old male was alive and in critical condition.***

No other details were given at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash in Port Allen
Central Police Department
Central crash leaves 1 in critical condition, others hurt
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two people were shot late Wednesday...
2 injured in shooting on Scenic Highway Wednesday night
Police Lights
EBRSO: Driver ditches car after traffic stop causing heavy police presence

Latest News

Honoring the heroes of our nation; Baton Rouge non-profit gathering items for troops overseas
Baby feet
CONSUMER REPORTS: Danger of weighted blankets
BR Soldier Outreach provides care packages for troops deployed overseas.
Non-profit gathering items for soldier outreach
Matt Klotz
Former LSU swimmer, Olympian takes the silver on Big Brother