Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Donate supplies to military troops during ‘Iberville Salute to Veterans’ event

(Source: U.S. Army/U.S. Marine Corps)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine residents will honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 10 during the “Iberville Salute to Veterans” event.

It’s happening indoors at the Carl Grant Civic Center located at 24700 J. Gerald Berret Blvd. The pre-ceremony entertainment will start at 9:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

The event and parking are free.

Supplies for active military troops and personnel are welcome and will be collected. The supply drive is being organized by St. John School students, who collect and package the supplies to ship to troops.

RELATED LINK
2023 Veterans Day events in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
Soldier giving a military salute.

The following are suggested supplies:

  • Lip Balm
  • Medicated foot powder
  • Shoe inserts
  • Antibiotic ointment
  • Anti-itch ointment
  • Muscle pain ointment
  • Eye drops
  • Eyeglass wipes
  • Mouthwash
  • Toothpaste
  • Deodorant (non-aerosol)
  • Miniature toilet paper rolls
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Shaving cream
  • Disposable razors
  • Body wash/soap
  • Baby wipes
  • Shampoo
  • Scrubbies
  • Q-tips
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Skin lotions
  • Sunscreen lotion (in a tube)
  • Insect repellent (non-aerosol)
  • Hand warmers
  • Trail mix
  • Popcorn
  • Cracker Jacks
  • Hot chocolate
  • Powdered drink mixes for individual water bottles
  • Powdered Gatorade
  • Coffee/tea
  • Beef jerky (no pork)
  • Slim Jims
  • Chewing gum
  • Crossword puzzles
  • Room fresheners
  • Pencils/pens
  • Small notebooks
The supply drive is being organized by St. John School students, who collect and package the...
The supply drive is being organized by St. John School students, who collect and package the supplies to ship to troops.(Iberville Parish Council)

The nationally renowned US Coast Guard Silent Drill Team, which performs for thousands at major venues across the United States, will perform.

The event will also feature performances by The Victory Belles of the World War II Museum out of New Orleans. Other features include military Color Guard units, a performance by Baton Rouge Pipes & Drums bagpipe group, plus featured speaker and veteran James “Fry” Hymel.

The Iberville Wall of Veterans, which now includes the photos of more than 2,000 Westbank veterans, will be on display. It will remain on display until after the holidays. The Iberville Salute to Veterans is in its 15th year and is sponsored by Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly motorcycle crash
Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash in Port Allen
2 children in critical condition after reported near drowning at Regency Club Apartments
Central Police Department
Central crash leaves 1 in critical condition, others hurt
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two people were shot late Wednesday...
2 injured in shooting on Scenic Highway Wednesday night
Police Lights
EBRSO: Driver ditches car after traffic stop causing heavy police presence

Latest News

A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Civilians flee north Gaza or shelter at a hospital as Israel and Hamas battle in the city
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 9
Scattered light rain this weekend; heavy rain potential early next week
Central Veterans Day Ceremony
‘It’s about sacrifice, courage and commitment’: Dozens honored at Central’s Veterans Day ceremony
19th JDC
19th JDC will implement new ‘location monitoring’ program for domestic violence offenders