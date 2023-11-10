Donate supplies to military troops during ‘Iberville Salute to Veterans’ event
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine residents will honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 10 during the “Iberville Salute to Veterans” event.
It’s happening indoors at the Carl Grant Civic Center located at 24700 J. Gerald Berret Blvd. The pre-ceremony entertainment will start at 9:30 a.m. and the ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.
The event and parking are free.
Supplies for active military troops and personnel are welcome and will be collected. The supply drive is being organized by St. John School students, who collect and package the supplies to ship to troops.
The following are suggested supplies:
- Lip Balm
- Medicated foot powder
- Shoe inserts
- Antibiotic ointment
- Anti-itch ointment
- Muscle pain ointment
- Eye drops
- Eyeglass wipes
- Mouthwash
- Toothpaste
- Deodorant (non-aerosol)
- Miniature toilet paper rolls
- Feminine hygiene products
- Shaving cream
- Disposable razors
- Body wash/soap
- Baby wipes
- Shampoo
- Scrubbies
- Q-tips
- Hand sanitizer
- Skin lotions
- Sunscreen lotion (in a tube)
- Insect repellent (non-aerosol)
- Hand warmers
- Trail mix
- Popcorn
- Cracker Jacks
- Hot chocolate
- Powdered drink mixes for individual water bottles
- Powdered Gatorade
- Coffee/tea
- Beef jerky (no pork)
- Slim Jims
- Chewing gum
- Crossword puzzles
- Room fresheners
- Pencils/pens
- Small notebooks
The nationally renowned US Coast Guard Silent Drill Team, which performs for thousands at major venues across the United States, will perform.
The event will also feature performances by The Victory Belles of the World War II Museum out of New Orleans. Other features include military Color Guard units, a performance by Baton Rouge Pipes & Drums bagpipe group, plus featured speaker and veteran James “Fry” Hymel.
The Iberville Wall of Veterans, which now includes the photos of more than 2,000 Westbank veterans, will be on display. It will remain on display until after the holidays. The Iberville Salute to Veterans is in its 15th year and is sponsored by Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council.
