Coroner called to shooting scene in Baton Rouge overnight
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting scene in the Capital City Friday, Nov. 10.
Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 1900 block of West Belfair Drive near N. Acadian Thruway E and Gus Young Avenue around 3 a.m.
There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
