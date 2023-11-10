Coroner called to shooting scene in Baton Rouge overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting scene in the Capital City Friday, Nov. 10.

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 1900 block of West Belfair Drive near N. Acadian Thruway E and Gus Young Avenue around 3 a.m.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

