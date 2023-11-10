Baton Rouge police identify man killed in early morning shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting in the Capital City.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Michael Williams, 44.

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 1900 block of West Belfair Drive near N. Acadian Thruway and Gus Young Avenue around 3 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting scene in the Capital City Friday, Nov. 10. (WAFB)

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive.

Details are limited at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Violent Crimes Division at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

