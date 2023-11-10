Facebook
2 children in critical condition after reported drowning at Regency Club Apartments

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a reported drowning involving two children Thursday evening.

Officials were dispatched to the the Regency Club Apartments just before 8 p.m. in regards to a drowning.

Officials say two children were taken to the hospital and are told to be in critical condition.

No other details are available at this time. Check back for more updates.

