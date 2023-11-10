19th JDC will implement new ‘location monitoring’ program for domestic violence offenders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new program in East Baton Rouge Parish hopes to protect victims of domestic abuse by keeping better track of suspected abusers before trial.

A new law which passed during this year’s Regular Legislative Session requires the state to set standards for vendors of location monitoring for criminal offenders. However, those state standards have not been created yet

But officials with the 19th Judicial District Court are rolling out their own program sooner than everyone else.

“Biggest thing right now for us is protection of those victims of domestic violence, and that is our main priority, as well as the accountability of the offenders,” said Deputy Chief Myron Daniels with BRPD.

This new model is part of a pretrial program in the 19th JDC.

It evaluates anyone accused of a domestic violence crime by applying what’s called, a ‘verified risk assessment tool,; after they are booked into jail.

“So, we’re going to do risk asssessment for intimate partner relationships, and then we’re going to do compliance monitoring, which will come with a host of technology and alert systems. And then we have a component which will also empower the victim to be aware individually of certain issues that may go on,” said Chief Judge Donald Johnson with the 19th JDC.

The first phase of this pilot program will focus just on domestic violence misdeameanor offenders, not those with felony offenses.

“Domestic defendants who are released on bail, and that’s been problematic for reoffending while out on bail,” said Chief Judge Johnson.

The court will now staff a pretrial location monitoring control center that will receive information and data on the domestic violence defendants who are required to be on location monitoring.

“We’re going to track people through pretrial to make sure that they are abiding by the rules,” said Chief Judge Johnson.

By violating location monitoring, the suspect would also be in violation of any protective orders. And with this new program, everyone including law enforcement, the victim, the court, and attorneys would be notified immediately.

“So, it’s allowing for quicker action and not letting things slip through, where as presently these alerts may not even get translated to the courts at all,” said Diana Gibbens, Judicial Administrator with the 19th JDC.

It’s a $200,000 pilot program for three years. Right now it’s expected to be staffed by only one person, but they could see the staff grow in the future if it’s successful.

“I think its going to work. I think that the community will be very very pleased that the fact that the courts are going to be proactive in prevention, where as historically what we did was release you on bond, or kept you in jail,” said Chief Judge Donald Johnson.

This program should begin in January 2024.

Chief Judge Johnson believes in a year, data will show a reduction in those protective order violations for domestic violence cases.

