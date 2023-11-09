Facebook
Tigers ring in home opener with National Championship rings, banner

FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four...
FILE - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey holds the winning trophy after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)(AP)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Coach Kim Mulkey and the 2022-2023 LSU women’s basketball team are finally getting their National Championship rings from last season’s win. The ceremony gets under way before their game Thursday, Nov. 9.

According to LSU Athletics, the Tigers National Championship ring and banner ceremony will start at 6:20 p.m. in the PMAC before the team’s home opener against Queens. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The game begins at 7 p.m.

Fans are asked to arrive early to watch the team receive their rings and see the unveiling of the 2023 Final Four banner and National Championship banner that will hang from the rafters of the PMAC.

“I’m excited about (the ceremony),” said Mulkey. “I’m probably more excited about it for those getting (a ring) for the first time. It’s just fun for me to see the emotions involved when they look at that ring and have great memories.”

The Tigers won their first National Championship in April 2023.

