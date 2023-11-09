Tailgators’ Squash and “Gator” Dressing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe is an excellent side dish to accompany grilled or braised meats such as chicken, beef or pork roast at tailgating parties. It can also be used as a stuffing at special occasions and gatherings!

Ingredients:

2 cups (¼-inch) diced yellow squash

2 cups (¼-inch) diced zucchini

½ pound ground alligator meat

1 cup minced onions

½ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper

2 tbsps minced garlic

¾ cup chicken stock

1 (8.5-ounce) package Jiffy® corn muffin mix, baked and crumbled

2 eggs, beaten

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large sauté pan, add ground alligator meat and cook over medium-high heat until browned. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add squash and zucchini then sauté 2–3 minutes or until fork-tender, adding chicken stock as needed to keep moist.

Transfer cooked squash mixture into a large mixing bowl and add crumbled corn muffin, stirring to combine ingredients well. Blend in eggs, stirring quickly to keep eggs from cooking. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Additional stock may be needed to keep moist.

NOTE: Dressing should be moist but not wet prior to baking. Transfer contents into an 8″ x 8″ casserole dish and bake uncovered 30–35 minutes or until heated thoroughly and browned around edges.

