Strep throat cases on the rise due to antibiotics shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cases of strep throat are on the rise over the last year around the United States.

Local doctors say they are dealing with the same problem right here.

“It is that age group 5-15 is the most common. That does not mean outside that age group, it doesn’t occur,” said Dr. Megan Nuss, a pediatrician with Baton Rouge Clinic.

She says it is not uncommon for her to see an increase in patients presenting with strep throat symptoms this time of year.

“Every school season when it starts back up, we are seeing it more. The colder weather is picking up. Early springtime, we see cases rise. We are not surprised at all,” Dr. Nuss explained.

The bacterial illness is marked by painful, scratchy throats and high fevers.

“It is a more severe sore throat. It can cause fever, stomach pains, and headaches. It can cause enlargement of lymph nodes. It does not present with viral symptoms such as running nose or cough,” Nuss added.

She says the best prevention against the spread is handwashing. Although strep throat itself is not dangerous, it is important to get tested as soon as possible.

“It can cause complications such as rheumatic fever, rheumatic heart disease which can be dangerous down the road. That is why we test, check it early, and start children on antibiotics,” continued Nuss.

Antibiotics are the standard of care. Dr. Nuss admits there was a shortage linked to a supply chain issue but now they are seeing some relief.

“We were seeing a shortage months ago. We are still in the midst of that. Oral antibiotics are getting easier to find. There is a one and done treatment. An injection of Penicillin that is on short supply right now. The AAP is asking we hold that medicine for children who can’t tolerate medicine by mouth,” Nuss explained.

