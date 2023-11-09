Facebook
Southern Jags defeat UNLV Runnin’ Rebels 85-71 in season opener

Southern Basketball
Southern Basketball
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WAFB) - The Southern University men’s basketball team defeated the University of Las Vegas 85-71 on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Sin City during their season opener.

Southern used a 16-0 run over a five-minute stretch in the first half to take a 25-11 lead with 7:56 to go. The Jaguars increased their advantage to 19 points at the half, 40-21.

Southern led by as many as 26 early in the second half, which proved too much to overcome.

The Jaguars finished with 85 points on the board.

Southern will be back in action Monday, Nov. 13 as they take on Arizona. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

