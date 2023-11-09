Facebook
Scattered light rain this weekend; heavy rain potential early next week

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Thursday, Nov. 9.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Clouds will be on the increase today, but any rain should hold off until closer to midnight. Daytime highs will remain well above average reaching the mid 80°s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 9
A cold front will then slowly drift through the area Friday. Sct’d off and on light rain showers will be in the forecast beginning Friday and carrying over through the Veterans Day weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 9
Temperatures look to take a 10-15 degree dip into next week. Outdoor plans this weekend will need rain gear as we dodge passing light showers all weekend. Rain amounts through Sunday will average less than 0.25″.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 9
Long range weather models are starting to come into better agreement about early next week. Models have begun shifting to a more likely chance for rain Monday and Tuesday. Periods of heavy rain also appear possible with multiple inches of rain. Rain amounts range from 1-3″ with the GFS model to 4-7″ with the EURO model. We will still need to fine tune the forecast greatly to get a better handle on these rain estimates. Flood concerns become more prevalent as you get above the 3″ mark. A small risk for severe weather, especially Monday PM, is also something we will be keeping a close eye on. Rain will begin to exit on Wednesday as we trend drier to close out next week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 9
