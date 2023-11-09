Police arrest driver in deadly hit-and-run on North Foster; victim was also run over by responding BRPD unit after

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run investigation nearly a month after the victim died.

According to officials, Aaron Jones Jr., 26, is being charged with hit-and-run driving with death or bodily injury. Court record show Jones was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, November 2.

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Quiana Brown.

According to BRPD, Brown was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of North Foster Drive and North Street late one night in early October. Police said the driver left the scene before police arrived and failed to help Brown.

Officials said Brown was then hit by a BRPD unit that was responding to the crash as she was lying in the roadway.

