Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police arrest driver in deadly hit-and-run on North Foster; victim was also run over by responding BRPD unit after

Q Mart
Q Mart(Edit User | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run investigation nearly a month after the victim died.

According to officials, Aaron Jones Jr., 26, is being charged with hit-and-run driving with death or bodily injury. Court record show Jones was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday, November 2.

RELATED: BRPD: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle and responding police unit

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Quiana Brown.

According to BRPD, Brown was hit by a car while crossing the intersection of North Foster Drive and North Street late one night in early October. Police said the driver left the scene before police arrived and failed to help Brown.

Officials said Brown was then hit by a BRPD unit that was responding to the crash as she was lying in the roadway.

RELATED: Community remembers woman killed outside convenience store Saturday night

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video obtained by WAFB shows a shootout take place inside a club in Plaquemine...
Surveillance video shows shooting inside Plaquemine club; Man arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder
Andre Kitts Jr.
Teens accused of fatally shooting man, injuring his daughter in Plaquemine
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces new administration members
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces new members of administration

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 8
Dry for now; scattered rains to end the week
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south
BTR to DCA Flights
New campaign to increase BTR flight bookings
Andre Kitts Jr.
Teens accused of fatally shooting man, injuring his daughter in Plaquemine