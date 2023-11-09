Multi-vehicle crash in Port Allen involving motorcycle leaves 1 dead

Information provided by Louisiana State Police Troop A:

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - On November 8, 2023, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a multi-vehicle crash on LA 413 south of US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish. The crash ultimately claimed the life of 58-year-old Pleasant Rushing of Torbert.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2023 Hyundai Palisade was headed south on LA 413. At the same time, Rushing was headed north on LA 413 in a 2000 Kawasaki Vulcan 1500 motorcycle. As the Hyundai attempted to make a left turn into a private drive, the motorcycle struck the passenger rear side. As a result of the impact, Rushing was ejected from the motorcycle, into the roadway. While lying in the roadway, Rushing was struck by a 2019 Ford Fusion that was headed north on LA 413.

Rushing, who was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The drivers of the Hyundai and Ford were restrained and did not sustain any injuries. Toxicology samples were taken from all drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and any charges will be forwarded to the West Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.

Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway. Motorcyclists should practice safe and responsible operator behavior, such as obeying speed limits, wearing a DOT-approved helmet, and never operating their motorcycle under any form of impairment. If motorists witness hazardous situations or possible impaired drivers, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.

