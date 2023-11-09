Metro Council takes first step to revitalize Perkins Underpass area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council took a major step forward with a project to revitalize the Perkins Road Overpass area.

Council members approved a contract with the landscape architecture company for the design of the underpass project which would revitalize the area.

Many people believe this is a huge step in finally making this years long idea become a reality

“To me it’s a no brainer, but you know I’ve been working on this since 2016. So you know, does it take us 7 years to do a no brainer, maybe so. But it should’ve been done a long time ago,” said Jenni Peters, the owner and founder of Varsity Sports.

The business is just a few blocks away from the area.

Peters a few other business owners nearby have been pushing for years to turn the area under the overpass into a linear park, urban trail, and public art destination. For it to be a safer option for people to walk on, all the way from Reymond Avenue to Christian Street.

“It’s not just sidewalks, it’s going to be benches and landscaping, and lighting and art.

It could be a nice little community gathering area, I mean there’s a lot of cities across the country that have taken their under interstate paths and made these just completely awesome areas,” said Peters.

The group of business owners privately raised thousands of dollars for Carbo Landscape Architecture to begin the design process for the Perkins Road Underpass Project.

On Wednesday night, the Metro Council voted to move forward with the contract with the company.

Perkins Underpass (WAFB)

“So, we can move forward and get the thing undeway so people can start seeing some progress,” said Fred Raiford, EBR’s Director of Transportation and Drainage.

Raiford says the reason it’s taken so long is because officials are still waiting on the permit from the railroad company, as a railroad track runs right under the overpass.

“Which believe we will get, they have not provided me with anything that says we wouldn’t,” said Raiford.

The overall project is estimated to cost about $2.2 million.

Raiford says the city may make some slight modifications to the design, but it’s really just to add more parking to the area.

“people talk about they would never walk over the Perkins Road overpass, I would not either, it’s very unsafe. That is the real purpose for what we’re doing, to try and put people back to where they feel safe. They can cross, then actually do business with the business community in the area, not only just under the underpass, but along Perkins Road itself,” said Raiford.

“It’s going to be just a really nice piece of Baton Rouge,” said Peters.

Raifrod says the agreement with the railroad company will really get things moving.

But he is hopeful the design process will begin sometime in the first part of 2024, so then they can bid the project out.

Perkins Underpass (Duhe, Lester | Perkins Road Underpass Project website)

