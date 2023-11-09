Facebook
Metro Council considering solutions to help families who suffer damages from no-knock warrants

By Perry Robinson
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No-knock warrants, a practice that allows law enforcement to enter a home without announcing their presence, has come under some scrutiny in recent years.

At Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting, councilmembers raised concerns about the aftermath of the controversial tactic after recent reports from multiple community members.

Attorney Ryan Thompson presented the council with several pictures of homes that were apparently torn up after a no-knock warrant was carried out.

“It needed to be addressed,” said Thompson. “When you look at some of the homes and some of the exhibits that I provided to the council tonight and to the body, you would think we were in the Gaza strip, Afghanistan, or some foreign country and you would think you were dealing with some of terrorist or insurgence or enemy combatants. No. This is happening right here in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and it needs to stop.”

According to councilmembers Darryl Hurst and Cleve Dunn, Jr., the problem is that some of the no-knock warrants are leaving families with damage that they can’t afford to repair.

Both Hurst and Dunn are challenging city leaders to come up with a way for the city to compensate people if they can prove the police went overboard with a search.

Hurst cited multiple examples in his district alone.

“Three of these homes became blighted, in the same community, and they became condemned, and now you have people who cannot fix the condemned homes because they can’t afford it,” said Hurst.

Thompson said the aftermath of these searches can create a bigger problem for some families.

“According to the Brookings Institute, an African American home is $40,000 in equity less than white neighborhoods. So, when you go through and you tear a home down, you have essentially demolished African American wealth and you have created the wealth gap,” said Thompson.

Dunn believes most of the problems could be avoided with one simple change.

“We need more compassion by the officers on the ground. Just some compassion from people. We don’t have to get to a point of litigation when there are alternative routes to handle some of these situations. That can be done through training, conversations, things of that nature, but just some compassion for people,” said Dunn.

Hurst asked city leaders to present a report at the next council meeting to help them come up with a solution.

