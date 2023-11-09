Facebook
Low turnout for early voting, officials say that was to be expected

By Alece Courville
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The numbers from early voting are in and, as expected, it was a lackluster turnout over the multiple day voting period.

East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn says the turnout is down 30% when looking at a day-by-day comparison to the primary election.

Attorney General Jeff Landry won the governor’s race outright on October 14, leaving the runoff ballot without a major race at the top of the ticket.

“We didn’t have a stellar turnout in October. Without the Governor’s race at the top of the ballot, it will create a lower turnout overall,” Raborn added.

Voter turnout for last month’s race was also considered weak. Louisiana has roughly 3 million registered voters and only 36% showed up on election day.

“It depends on energy in campaigns to generate voter turnout,” explained Raborn.

Despite seeing a low turnout of voters casting their ballots early, Raborn insists early voting has actually gained popularity over the years.

“When we compare cycles from four, eight, twelve years ago, early voting is much more popular. People like the convenience and the more location,” Raborn said.

Although the biggest race has already been decided, Raborn reminds voters there are numerous statewide and local runoffs.

“It’s a great idea to get it over with. If you know how you are planning to vote, we encourage people not to wait until the last minute,” added Raborn.

