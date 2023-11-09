Increased coyote sightings in Baton Rouge subdivision

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tracey and Patrick Kelleher live in a seemingly quiet neighborhood off South Harrells Ferry. Their four acres of land are perfect for their dogs Berlin and Winnie.

“We love being in the middle of Baton Rouge with a lot of secludedness and woods around it, which certainly has a lot of benefits and also certain problems too,” said Patrick.

But it hasn’t been quiet recently.

“20 or 30. I mean it sounds like 100, but it’s probably only 20 or 30,” said Patrick.

“The coyotes are coming out into our yards, and you know people are missing small dogs and cats,” said Tracey.

Scott Durham with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the increase in activity could be caused by two things.

“The drought and just the constant development so you know you can bump out any wildlife species that were kind of taking refuge there,” said Durham.

He said they’ve had more reports of coyote sightings in Baton Rouge.

“Coyotes specifically are very adaptable to people. They don’t mind moving around and living among people, especially at nighttime,” said Durham.

This is something the Kellehers have witnessed firsthand on their ring doorbell cameras. In an effort to keep them from getting too close to their house or dogs, they put up two lights in their yard and a motion detected siren to scare them off.

“I love it here, but I feel like I want to move,” said Tracey. “I want to move somewhere where my dogs will be safe.”

LDWF advises to not leave ay food in our yard and try to remove any areas that coyotes could use as shelter to limit your interactions. However, Durham reminds people it’s their home too.

“They’re wildlife and they were here too and they were probably here before us,” said Durham. “They’re just something we kind of need to learn to deal with and manage. ”Learning to manage is a challenge the Kellehers are trying to overcome.

“We kind of moved into their home and people have developed everywhere and now there’s not much room for them to go, but it’s hard to live symbiotically,” said Patrick.

If you’re having coyote or other wildlife issues in your neighborhood, Durham said LDWF has tips on their website and can come out and complete an area assessment.

They can also refer you to a nuisance wildlife control operator that can catch most species for a fee.

