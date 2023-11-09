Facebook
Get your Christmas shopping done at Merry Market Nov. 11-12

Over 250 vendors are expected to participate in this year’s Merry Market.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - You’ll have the opportunity to shop until your drop this weekend during one of Louisiana’s largest indoor Christmas markets.

Over 250 vendors are expected to participate in this year’s Merry Market on Saturday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 12.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Christmas shopping show will take place at Lamar Dixon in Gonzales. The address is 9039 S. St. Landry Avenue.

General admission costs $10 and children under the age of 10 can get in for free. There will be a Kidz Zone, cookies and crafts with Santa plus much more.

Organizers say you can check off your Christmas list while supporting local vendors and businesses from across the country.

Click here to purchase tickets and for more information.

