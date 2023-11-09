Dry for now; scattered rains to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures continue to be several degrees above normal. Highs today and tomorrow will climb into the low to mid 80°s.

The local weather pattern will be changing beginning Friday. Our next cold front will slowly drift through the area during the day Friday. Sct’d to numerous rain showers will accompany this front. Rain amounts don’t look very impressive as majority of the rain will be light to moderate in nature. Most can expect less than 0.25″ which is extremely manageable.

Temperatures will take a 10-15 degree dip with this next front. We won’t be dealing with frigid conditions. Temperatures will return closer to normal at least leading to a very comfortable feel. Questions remain on rain chances as we enter next week.

Jeff Morrow and the WAFB First Alert weather team provide an update on What We're Tracking Next on Tuesday, November 8.

Long range weather models are not in agreement following Sunday. The GFS model builds a strong high pressure system just to our east limiting moisture movement towards the local area. The EURO on the other hand has weak high pressure with moisture and a developing low pressure system moving right over the local area late Monday through Tuesday. There isn’t much difference in temperature trends between the two models, but definitely a huge difference in rain chances and amounts. The GFS has no rain through much of next week. The EURO dumps a couple of inches across the local area during the beginning of next week. Forecast confidence is currently leaning towards the drier weather trend as currently the EURO is an outlier.

