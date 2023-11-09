Donaldsonville man dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle crash

BELLE ROSE, La. (WAFB) - A Donaldsonville man has died days after he was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Assumption Parish.

Louisiana State Police identified the crash victim as Keith Caballero, 66.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, on La. Highway 70 near La. Highway 996.

According to LSP, Caballero was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado east on Highway 70 in a curve when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right.

Officials said Caballero attempted to regain control by steering to the left but overcorrected causing the Chevrolet to cross the centerline, travel off the roadway to the left, and overturn.

Caballero, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, which he later died from at the hospital, according to state police.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Caballero for analysis, officials confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

