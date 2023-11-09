Facebook
Crash on Greenwell Springs Road leaves 1 in critical condition, another hurt, Central Police clarify

Central Police Department
Central Police Department(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is in critical condition and another person is recovering after a crash on Greenwell Springs Road on Wednesday, November 8, according to the Central Police Department.

The crash reportedly happened around 4 p.m.

Officials said a black sedan was traveling south driving in a reckless manner when the vehicle crossed the center line near the area of J L Fairchild Road and into the path of a white SUV. The sedan then hit the white SUV head on, police said.

“The driver of the white SUV was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries,” said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.

At 10:00 p.m. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran told WAFB that the crash victim did not pass away.

“They are in critical condition. My officers were misinformed at the scene. Will update if we get further information,” said Chief Corcoran.

This is an ongoing investigation.

