Central crash leaves 1 in critical condition, others hurt

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One person is in critical condition and several others are recovering after a crash on Greenwell Springs Road Wednesday, Nov. 8, according to the Central Police Department.

Police confirmed multiple people were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

The crash reportedly happened around 4 p.m.

Officials said a black sedan was traveling south driving in a reckless manner when the vehicle crossed the center line near the area of JL Fairchild Road and into the path of a white SUV. The sedan then hit the white SUV head-on, police said.

“The driver of the white SUV was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries,” said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.

“While evidence collected during the scene investigation provided CPD with a high degree of certainty regarding the circumstances of the crash, any potential enforcement action will come after the execution of anticipated search warrants for crash data information and toxicology results. No further information is available for release at this time. CPD will update the public if, and when, any arrest warrant is granted,” said Assistant Chief Cliff Ivey.

