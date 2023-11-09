Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Central crash leaves 1 in critical condition, others hurt

Central Police Department
Central Police Department(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One person is in critical condition and several others are recovering after a crash on Greenwell Springs Road Wednesday, Nov. 8, according to the Central Police Department.

Police confirmed multiple people were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

The crash reportedly happened around 4 p.m.

Officials said a black sedan was traveling south driving in a reckless manner when the vehicle crossed the center line near the area of JL Fairchild Road and into the path of a white SUV. The sedan then hit the white SUV head-on, police said.

“The driver of the white SUV was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries,” said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.

“While evidence collected during the scene investigation provided CPD with a high degree of certainty regarding the circumstances of the crash, any potential enforcement action will come after the execution of anticipated search warrants for crash data information and toxicology results. No further information is available for release at this time. CPD will update the public if, and when, any arrest warrant is granted,” said Assistant Chief Cliff Ivey.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Andre Kitts Jr.
Teens accused of fatally shooting man, injuring his daughter in Plaquemine
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces new administration members
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces new members of administration
Q Mart
Police arrest driver in deadly hit-and-run on North Foster; victim was also run over by responding BRPD unit after

Latest News

A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel-Hamas fight heats up in Gaza City, accelerating exodus of Palestinians to the south
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 9
Scattered light rain this weekend; heavy rain potential early next week
William Sanders
Baton Rouge Fire Captain dies after fight with cancer; services announced
Celebrate National Louisiana Day