Central crash leaves 1 in critical condition, another hurt

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - One person is in critical condition and another person is recovering after a crash on Greenwell Springs Road on Wednesday, November 8, according to the Central Police Department.

The crash reportedly happened around 4 p.m.

Officials said a black sedan was traveling south driving in a reckless manner when the vehicle crossed the center line near the area of J L Fairchild Road and into the path of a white SUV. The sedan then hit the white SUV head-on, police said.

“The driver of the white SUV was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries,” said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.

This is an ongoing investigation.

