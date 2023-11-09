Celebrate National Louisiana Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s National Louisiana Day and we’re celebrating all of the things that make the Pelican State unique.
Observed on November 9 each year, the special holiday shines a spotlight on the state’s vibrant, multicultural heritage.
Whether you’re a native or a transplant, take some time on Thursday to appreciate the Bayou State.
Some social media users shared what they loved about Louisiana.
“Mardi Gras and our culture,” wrote one user on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
“The people. Always the people. #ForeverHome #Louisiana,” another wrote.
Some businesses and organizations took to social media to give Louisiana a special shout-out.
Below are some facts about Louisiana:
- State bird: Pelican
- State flower: Magnolia
- State insect: Honey bee
- State tree: Bald cypress
- State reptile: Alligator
- State mammal: Black bear
- State drink: Milk
- State fruit: Strawberry
