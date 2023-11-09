Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Celebrate National Louisiana Day

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s National Louisiana Day and we’re celebrating all of the things that make the Pelican State unique.

Observed on November 9 each year, the special holiday shines a spotlight on the state’s vibrant, multicultural heritage.

Whether you’re a native or a transplant, take some time on Thursday to appreciate the Bayou State.

Some social media users shared what they loved about Louisiana.

“Mardi Gras and our culture,” wrote one user on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“The people. Always the people. #ForeverHome #Louisiana,” another wrote.

Some businesses and organizations took to social media to give Louisiana a special shout-out.

Below are some facts about Louisiana:

  • State bird: Pelican
  • State flower: Magnolia
  • State insect: Honey bee
  • State tree: Bald cypress
  • State reptile: Alligator
  • State mammal: Black bear
  • State drink: Milk
  • State fruit: Strawberry

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Andre Kitts Jr.
Teens accused of fatally shooting man, injuring his daughter in Plaquemine
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces new administration members
Governor-Elect Jeff Landry announces new members of administration
Central Police Department
Central crash leaves 1 in critical condition, another hurt
Q Mart
Police arrest driver in deadly hit-and-run on North Foster; victim was also run over by responding BRPD unit after

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Thursday, November 9
Scattered light rain this weekend; heavy rain potential early next week
Central Police Department
Central crash leaves 1 in critical condition, another hurt
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after two people were shot late Wednesday...
2 injured in shooting on Scenic Highway Wednesday night
Donaldsonville man dies from injuries sustained in single-vehicle crash