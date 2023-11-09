Celebrate National Louisiana Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s National Louisiana Day and we’re celebrating all of the things that make the Pelican State unique.

Observed on November 9 each year, the special holiday shines a spotlight on the state’s vibrant, multicultural heritage.

Whether you’re a native or a transplant, take some time on Thursday to appreciate the Bayou State.

Some social media users shared what they loved about Louisiana.

“Mardi Gras and our culture,” wrote one user on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“The people. Always the people. #ForeverHome #Louisiana,” another wrote.

Mardi Gras and our culture — Johnna (@JohnnaCrider1) November 9, 2023

Some businesses and organizations took to social media to give Louisiana a special shout-out.

Below are some facts about Louisiana:

State bird: Pelican

State flower: Magnolia

State insect: Honey bee

State tree: Bald cypress

State reptile: Alligator

State mammal: Black bear

State drink: Milk

State fruit: Strawberry

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.