BRCC to host adjunct networking fair

The following is a release from the Baton Rouge Community College:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) is pleased to announce that it will host an Adjunct Networking Fair on Wednesday, November 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will take place at the Digital Learning and Academic Support Center in the Magnolia Building, located on the Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Drive.

The Adjunct Networking Fair aims to connect qualified individuals with exciting opportunities to serve as adjunct instructors for the upcoming academic semester. Positions are available in a wide-range of academic areas, and prospective instructors from various disciplines can find promising teaching opportunities.

During the event, applicants will be able to familiarize themselves with BRCC’s academic divisions, discover the array of programs offered, and gain insights into the college’s culture and comprehensive employee benefits. Additionally, attendees will have the valuable chance to interact with BRCC’s human resources staff and the academic Deans from the various divisions.

Interested candidates are strongly encouraged to complete an employment application and upload all required documentation (specifically transcripts) prior to attending the fair. The application can be accessed here. Additionally, attendees are requested to bring their resume, as on-site interviews will be conducted during the fair.

For more details about the fair or available adjunct positions, please contact the BRCC Human Resources Department at (225) 216-8268.

BRCC Adjunct Networking Fair (BRCC)

