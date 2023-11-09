Better rain chances and cooler temperatures ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: We’ll have one more day of temperatures running well above normal, with highs climbing into the low to mid 80s.

Clouds will be on the increase in advance of an approaching cold front and we could even see a few light showers late in the day into tonight.

Big Changes into the Weekend

The cold front will arrive in our local area by Friday morning, delivering scattered rains and cooler temperatures. Friday’s rain chances are set around 60%, with highs running closer to normal, topping out in the low to mid 70s.

The front looks as though it will stall just offshore of our coast, with moisture riding up and over the front into the weekend. The end result will be good rain chances on Saturday, with off-and-on light to moderate rains possible through the day. The rains and cloud cover will keep daytime temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. So if you’re if you’re planning on tailgating or attending either of the games at Southern or LSU on Saturday, a poncho or some sort of rain gear would probably be a good idea.

Rains should be less widespread by Sunday, but a few showers will remain possible. Highs on Sunday will trend slightly warmer, topping out in the low 70s.

Extended Outlook

Considerable uncertainty remains in regard to rain chances and amounts as we head into next week. Low pressure is expected to develop near the Gulf Coast or just offshore, and the eventual track will be a key factor in our local rain impacts. A track farther offshore would keep most of the rain south of us, whereas a track closer to the coast or inland could mean some locally heavy rain. For now, the Weather Prediction Center 7-day outlook shows 1.25″ - 2.50″ of rain on average through next Thursday morning, with higher amounts possible.

