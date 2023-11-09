Be wary of scammers claiming to get you out of debt, repair credit score

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People across the United States are piling up record credit card balances, and many are falling behind on those payments.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s latest quarterly report on Household Debt and Credit show credit card balances hit more than one-trillion-dollars during the third quarter, leaping by a record $154 billion from the year before.

Opening a credit card can be smart, if you’re trying to build credit. But with the current economic situation, many folks in the Capital Region are going into debt. Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau has seen this firsthand and said people are trying to find the fastest way out of debt while improving their credit scores. Companies are calling or advertising online promising impossible services such as removing past credit mistakes, like late payments.

Million said many offer to provide a new “credit identity” or negotiate with lenders or a credit card company to eliminate the debt.

The BBB recommends checking out the company before giving out any financial or personal information. If you’re in a bind, you have a couple of options.

“There is credit consolidation,” said Million. “If you want to consolidate your debt in most cases you have to take out a lien on your property and you pay it all in one amount. And so you have a payment and an end date. That’s something that you still need to make sure you are dealing with a legitimate business.”

She said credit repair is almost impossible to do because if there’s legitimate negative credit on your credit report it can’t be removed except by the company that placed it there.

If you are looking for debt reduction assistance, here’s a list of agencies from the U.S. Department of Justice.

