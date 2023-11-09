Baton Rouge Veteran receives a new car

Facebook
A Baton Rouge military veteran received the keys to a new ride as part of Progressive’s eleventh annual Keys to Progress on Wednesday, Nov. 8.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge military veteran received keys to a new ride as part of Progressive’s eleventh annual Keys to Progress on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Harikiain Cohen along with 80 other veterans received her vehicle with the help of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, officials said.

“I couldn’t really afford it. I’m on a fixed income and I am on disability. I didn’t know how I was going to manage it,” Cohen said.

With Veterans Day approaching, the giveaway provides veterans with reliable transportation, helping them get back on the road and move forward in life.

“At its core, the Keys to Progress vehicle giveaway program is just one way we celebrate our nation’s veterans, and these events are a strong source of pride for everyone who works at Progressive,” said Tricia Griffith, CEO at Progressive.

