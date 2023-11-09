Baton Rouge Fire Captain dies after fight with cancer; services announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department has announced funeral arrangements for one of their own who passed away.

According to the fire department, a public visitation for Captain William “C.J.” Sanders, 54, will be held on Monday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Istrouma Baptist Church, located at 10500 Sam Rushing Drive in Baton Rouge. A memorial service will immediately follow at the church, starting at 11 a.m.

Sanders died on Sunday night, Nov. 5, after a hard-fought battle with cancer, according to the fire department.

Officials said the type of cancer Captain Sanders developed is presumed to have been caused by his work as a firefighter.

Captain Sanders first began his line of duty with the Baton Rouge Fire Department in August of 1998.

“Captain Sanders was dedicated and committed to the citizens of Baton Rouge, whom he served faithfully throughout his career. He was an active member of IAFF Local 557. Captain Sanders’ legacy will be remembered for generations to come,” according to a release from the BRFD.

They are asking you to please keep the Sanders family and the fire department in your prayers.

No other details have been released at this time.

