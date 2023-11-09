2 injured in shooting on Scenic Highway Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital in connection to a shooting in Baton Rouge late Wednesday night.

Emergency officials confirmed it happened in the 2800 block of Scenic Highway near Chippewa Street around 11 p.m.

The victim’s conditions are unknown at this time.

There is no word on what led up to the incident.

WAFB has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

