Zydeco gets second chance to take on River Dragons

Team to honor military and veterans at Thursday night’s game
Baton Rouge Zydeco
Baton Rouge Zydeco
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Zydeco is back battling the Columbus River Dragons this week.

According to the schedule, the two hockey teams will play the next three games in the Raising Cane’s River Center:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
November Schedule for Baton Rouge Zydeco
November Schedule for Baton Rouge Zydeco

To celebrate Veterans Day, Thursday’s game will be a Military Appreciation Night, officials announced. Fans are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue to show support for the military. There will also be specialty military appreciation night jerseys.

The team managed to score a few goals against the River Dragons in the three games against them during the first week of the season, but the Zydeco has yet to win a game in its inaugural season. The team almost took home a win in a close game last week against the Mississippi Sea Wolves, but the Sea Wolves ended the game one point ahead.

Baton Rouge Zydeco is currently ranked number 6 in the continental Federal Prospects Hockey League. The Columbus River Dragons are ranked number 2.

According to officials, single-game tickets start at $10 depending on seating. You can purchase tickets in person at the Raising Cane’s River Center box office or online.

Let’s geaux Zydeco!

