Warm and dry again today, but changes arrive for the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Dense Fog Advisory issued for much of our area will expire at 10 a.m. this morning.

Once any fog lifts, look for a day similar to what we experienced on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. No rainfall is expected today.

Cold Front Delivers Scattered Rains

Clouds will increase on Thursday in advance of our next storm system, but the daylight hours should stay mainly dry. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Spotty showers will be possible by Thursday night.

Our next cold front arrives on Friday, delivering scattered, mainly light to moderate showers, and some cooler weather for the weekend. Friday’s highs will be closer to normal, topping out in the mid 70s.

Weekend Uncertainty

The weekend forecast continues to feature a good deal of uncertainty, with a lot depending on the eventual location of the front as it likely stalls nearby or just offshore. The European model is now showing good rain chances for Saturday as moisture gets lifted up-and-over the stalled boundary, which could be an issue for tailgating and football at Southern and LSU if it pans out.

For now, I’ve got Saturday’s rain chances around 40%, with those chances around 30% on Sunday. Keep an eye on things if you have outdoor plans this weekend, because the forecast could trend wetter, especially on Saturday.

More Uncertainty into Next Week

The forecast uncertainty continues into next week, with the European model painting a wet picture that could deliver several inches of rainfall through midweek, while the GFS shows only some scattered, light showers. For now, I’ve got scattered rains in the forecast, but we’ll have to monitor trends especially in the window from late Monday into Wednesday. The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center currently shows our area picking up anywhere from 0.75″ to 1.50″ of rain on average through next Wednesday morning.

