Teens accused of fatally shooting man, injuring his daughter in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for a deadly shooting in Plaquemine that left one person dead and another person shot in the leg.

According to the sheriff’s office, Andre Kitts Jr., 19, of Plaquemine, was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. A 16-year-old was also charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Andre Kitts Jr. (Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Brett Stassi said the shooting took place behind the levee in the city, just south of the ferry and before Gay Road, sometime around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman called 911 after she and her father were shot.

Officials said the 45-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene, and the female victim was shot one time and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Stassi says the victims were living in a tent behind the levee.

Deputies in Iberville Parish are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead in Plaquemine near the levee. (Sheriff Brett Stassi)

Kitts was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail. The juvenile will be transported to a juvenile detention center in north Louisiana.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Call the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 687-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

