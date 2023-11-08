Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Teens accused of fatally shooting man, injuring his daughter in Plaquemine

Sheriff Brett Stassi says the shooting took place behind the levee in the city, just south of the ferry and before Gay Road, sometime around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
By Spencer Chrisman and Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people for a deadly shooting in Plaquemine that left one person dead and another person shot in the leg.

According to the sheriff’s office, Andre Kitts Jr., 19, of Plaquemine, was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. A 16-year-old was also charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Andre Kitts Jr.
Andre Kitts Jr.(Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

Sheriff Brett Stassi said the shooting took place behind the levee in the city, just south of the ferry and before Gay Road, sometime around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman called 911 after she and her father were shot.

Officials said the 45-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene, and the female victim was shot one time and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Stassi says the victims were living in a tent behind the levee.

Deputies in Iberville Parish are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead in...
Deputies in Iberville Parish are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead in Plaquemine near the levee.(Sheriff Brett Stassi)

Kitts was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail. The juvenile will be transported to a juvenile detention center in north Louisiana.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Call the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 687-5100 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video obtained by WAFB shows a shootout take place inside a club in Plaquemine...
Surveillance video shows shooting inside Plaquemine club; Man arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Johnny Robinson, 37, of Amite, has been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office for...
Man accused of fatally shooting wife in Roseland, sheriff says

Latest News

I-10 closed in both directions in NOLA East as super fog safety precaution
I-10 reopens in both directions in NOLA East after closure for super fog
A woman carries a white flag to prevent being shot, as Palestinians flee Gaza City to the...
Israel pressured by allies over plight of civilians in Gaza as thousands flee enclave’s north
Baton Rouge Zydeco
Zydeco gets second chance to take on River Dragons
According to police, the man is believed to be responsible for a vehicle burglary that happened...
Police attempt to ID man accused of burglary on LSU’s campus