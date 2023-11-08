Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 42-year-old on Monte Sano Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man.

BRPD stated they arrested Lacey Trumble, 37, on Tuesday. Nov. 7 without incident. Trumble was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with illegal use of a weapon and second-degree murder.

Lacey Trumble (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police identified the victim as Sherman McElroy, 42.

According to BRPD, McElroy was shot multiple times around 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of Monte Sano Ave. on Sunday, August 27.

McElroy died at the scene.

