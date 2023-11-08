Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting of 42-year-old on Monte Sano Avenue

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead Sunday morning, Aug. 27.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man.

BRPD stated they arrested Lacey Trumble, 37, on Tuesday. Nov. 7 without incident. Trumble was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with illegal use of a weapon and second-degree murder.

Lacey Trumble
Lacey Trumble(Baton Rouge Police Department)

Police identified the victim as Sherman McElroy, 42.

According to BRPD, McElroy was shot multiple times around 9 a.m. in the 3000 block of Monte Sano Ave. on Sunday, August 27.

McElroy died at the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video obtained by WAFB shows a shootout take place inside a club in Plaquemine...
Surveillance video shows shooting inside Plaquemine club; Man arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Johnny Robinson, 37, of Amite, has been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office for...
Man accused of fatally shooting wife in Roseland, sheriff says
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
No. 20 Colorado knocks off No. 1 LSU to open the season

Latest News

Can you expect high Entergy bills this winter? Company explains recent outages
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 8
Warm and dry again today, but changes arrive for the weekend
Deputies in Iberville Parish are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead in...
1 person dead, another injured in Plaquemine shooting
An illegally parked Toyota Camry recently blocked the front of New Orleans Fire Engine 9's...
New Orleans firefighters hindered by illegal parking warn French Quarter is endangered