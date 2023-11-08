River Center GM to discuss Baton Rouge Zydeco at Rotary Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The General Manager of the Raising Cane’s River Center will speak to an audience at the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Wayne Hodes is expected to discuss Baton Rouge Zydeco and the return of hockey to the Capital Area starting at noon.

Hodes is a seasoned professional with a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the sports and entertainment industry. Over the course of his illustrious journey, Mr. Hodes has achieved remarkable milestones and garnered accolades that serve as a testament to his unwavering commitment and exceptional contributions to the industry.

His work with Minor League Baseball was celebrated in 1996 when he was named “Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year” by the Sporting News, further cementing his status as a visionary leader. He was honored again in 1996 with the prestigious title of “Minor League Baseball Executive of the Year” by the NJ Sportswriters Association, a recognition that underscored his exceptional leadership and profound impact on the sport. His excellence was further acknowledged in 1995 and 1998 when he received the coveted “Executive of the Year” awards from both the Eastern League and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, solidifying his legacy as a trailblazer in baseball management.

Throughout his storied career, he has played pivotal roles in several esteemed organizations and committees, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to community engagement and the growth of the sports and entertainment sectors.

Between 2000 and 2002, Wayne served as a distinguished member of the Super Bowl XXXVI Executive Committee, Super Bowl XXXVI Host Committee, and Super Bowl XXXVI Marketing Committee, where he lent his valuable insights to one of the most significant events in the sports world.

From 2000 to 2003, Wayne was an invaluable member of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame Board of Directors, the NFL Y.E.T. (Youth Education Town) Center Board of Directors providing resources for inner city youth, and the Jefferson Parish Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, where he held the position of Vice Chairman of the Communications Committee. These roles showcased his dedication to community involvement and leadership.

From 2003 to 2005, Wayne actively contributed to the Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast (Tampa, FL) as a committed member of its Board of Directors, highlighting his passion for supporting youth and community initiatives.

His influence also extended in the world of baseball, where he served on the AA Association Baseball All-Star Committee from 1997 to 2000 and chaired the Eastern League Marketing Committee and Eastern League Hotel Committee from 1998 to 2000, actively fostering the growth and development of the sport at various levels.

Mr. Hodes’ career includes significant leadership roles at various prestigious organizations.

From August 2007 to November 2021, he served as the Senior Vice President/Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Sam Houston Racepark, where his marketing acumen contributed to the organization’s growth and success. He oversaw both the concert and horse racing divisions of the organization.

Between February 2003 and January 2005, Mr. Hodes held the role of Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays Baseball, where he played a pivotal role in elevating the team’s brand and fan engagement. Under his stewardship, attendance rose by 40% with a team that was consistently in last place.

From March 2000 to February 2003, he served as the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for the New Orleans Saints, where his leadership helped transform the franchise into a formidable force off the field selling out games while coming off a 2 – 14 season.

Wayne’s journey in sports leadership began as the General Manager/Chief Operating Officer for the Trenton Thunder, AA Affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, from November 1993 to March 2000, where he oversaw all aspects of the team’s operations and played a significant role in its development.

Notably, Wayne Hodes is a proud graduate of Tulane University, happily celebrating their Cotton Bowl championship win this year.

