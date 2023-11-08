Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Price set on first FDA-approved postpartum depression pill

FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8...
FILE - Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first pill cleared to treat postpartum depression may be too expensive for thousands of women who need it.

Zurzuvae was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in August to help the 1 in 8 women who suffer from severe depression after giving birth, but with a price tag of $15,900 for a 14-day dose when it reaches the market later this year, women’s health advocates are concerned.

It is not clear yet if insurance will cover the cost.

The advantage of the new drug is that it is fast-acting, taking effect in as little as three days.

An IV version of the medication has been available, but it has to be administered in the hospital over the course of 60 hours at an even higher cost of $35,000.

While the high cost is a concern, healthcare providers said the sometimes life-threatening consequences of postpartum depression are not easily translated into dollars and cents.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video obtained by WAFB shows a shootout take place inside a club in Plaquemine...
Surveillance video shows shooting inside Plaquemine club; Man arrested for two counts of attempted second-degree murder
1 dead; multiple accidents close both directions of I-10 in NOLA East as super fog limits...
SUPER FOG: 1 dead, 8 injured in multiple crashes on I-10 near Michoud, officials say
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Johnny Robinson, 37, of Amite, has been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office for...
Man accused of fatally shooting wife in Roseland, sheriff says
Deputies in Iberville Parish are investigating a double shooting that left one person dead in...
1 person dead, another injured in Plaquemine shooting

Latest News

FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in...
Adidas says it may write off remaining unsold Yeezy shoes after breakup with Ye
Matt Williams provides your Wednesday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, November 8
According to police, the man is believed to be responsible for a vehicle burglary that happened...
Police attempt to ID man accused of burglary on LSU’s campus
CONSUMER REPORTS: Don’t bring bed bugs home from vacation