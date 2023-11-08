Facebook
Police responding to deadly crash on Greenwell Springs Road

Central Police Department
Central Police Department(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead after a crash on Greenwell Springs Road on Wednesday, November 8, according to the Central Police Department.

The crash reportedly happened around 4 p.m. Officials said a black sedan was traveling south driving in a reckless manner when the vehicle crossed the center line near the area of J L Fairchild Road and into the path of a white SUV. The sedan hit the white SUV head on, police said.

The driver in the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

“The driver of the white SUV was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries,” said Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

This is an ongoing investigation.

