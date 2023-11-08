Police attempt to ID man accused of burglary on LSU’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of theft.

According to police, the man is believed to be responsible for a vehicle burglary that happened on campus Monday, Oct. 9.

If you can help authorities identify this person, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or visit www.crimestoppers225.

