Police attempt to ID man accused of burglary on LSU’s campus

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of theft.

According to police, the man is believed to be responsible for a vehicle burglary that happened on campus Monday, Oct. 9.

If you can help authorities identify this person, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or visit www.crimestoppers225.

According to police, the man is believed to be responsible for a vehicle burglary that happened on campus Monday, Oct. 9.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)

