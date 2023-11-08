Facebook
New campaign to increase BTR flight bookings

BTR to DCA Flights
BTR to DCA Flights(WAFB)
By Gabriella Mercurio
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Just five months after launching a nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to Washington D.C., it’s now at risk of being grounded. Airport officials said the clock is ticking before the flight gets pulled altogether due to low bookings, which could impact the possibility of other routes coming in the future.

The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has the highest passenger bookings in the region at 84% thanks to travelers like Courtney Myer.

“When I fly, this is the airport of choice,” said Myer. “This is my second time this year using the airport. It’s just more convenient. It’s easier. I don’t have to pay for parking or anything.”

However, there’s one flight that’s been struggling.

“We’ve seen a lot of excitement around the flight and a lot of support from the community in June, but then we noticed a trend going into July, August and September where the flight back slid a little bit,” said Mike Edwards.

Director of Aviation Mike Edwards said the nonstop flight to D.C. had a 74% booking rate when it launched back in June, but it dropped to 48% in August; putting it at risk of being pulled from the airport by summer 2024.

It’s a possible move that could negatively impact future travel destinations.

“It would have a dramatic impact on our prospect to secure future nonstop routes that were currently working on and bringing in carriers who currently don’t serve the market,” said Edwards.

Losing the flight would also be a blow to our local economy.

According to Visit Baton Rouge, the airport helped bring in more than eight million visitors in 2022 who spent over $1 billion in our community.

Now, BTR is launching a new campaign and website to keep the flight from being grounded.

“Anyone that’s traveling to and from Baton Rouge to make a pledge in showing they’re committing to flying local and helping bolster air service here in Baton Rouge and economic development in the area,” said Edwards.

Urging more people like Myer to consider traveling from one Capital to another.

“Travel has been something I’m more interested in and so yeah in the next year or so I’d love to go to D.C.,” said Myer.

They are expecting to see more passenger travel over the holiday season and for Mardi Gras in D.C. in January, but they’re hoping to see more significant improvements in bookings for the flight before the end of this year.

