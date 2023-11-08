Facebook
Man wins $1M lottery prize day after getting married: ‘It’s been an exciting couple of days’

A Livingston County man went from hearing wedding bells to seeing dollar signs when he won $1...
A Livingston County man went from hearing wedding bells to seeing dollar signs when he won $1 million.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 8, 2023
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A newly married Michigan man has a lot more than just his wedding to celebrate.

Officials with the Michigan Lottery said a 57-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, recently won $1 million the day after his wedding.

“It’s been an exciting couple of days for us!” he said.

According to the lottery, the lucky winner won the top prize while playing the Diamond & Pearls instant game.

The 57-year-old bought his winning ticket at an E-Z Mart in the Prudenville area,

“I bought the ticket the day after my wedding and gave it to my wife to scratch,” he said. “When she revealed the $1 million prize, we were in disbelief. We kept reading the instructions to make sure we really won.”

He visited lottery headquarters to claim his prize and took home a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

The lottery winner said he plans to invest his winnings.

The Diamonds & Pearls game is available to play for $10 and offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 to $1 million.

