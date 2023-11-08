Kim Mulkey recaps Vegas loss, previews upcoming game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball head coach, Kim Mulkey, is expected to preview the Lady Tigers’ upcoming game against the Queen Royals Thursday, Nov. 9.

Mulkey is also expected to discuss LSU’s loss to Colorado in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 6.

She will hold a news conference beginning at 1 p.m.

RELATED: No. 20 Colorado knocks off No. 1 LSU to open the season

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.