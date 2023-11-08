Facebook
Kim Mulkey recaps Vegas loss, previews upcoming game

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball head coach, Kim Mulkey, is expected to preview the Lady Tigers’ upcoming game against the Queen Royals Thursday, Nov. 9.

Mulkey is also expected to discuss LSU’s loss to Colorado in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 6.

She will hold a news conference beginning at 1 p.m.

RELATED: No. 20 Colorado knocks off No. 1 LSU to open the season

